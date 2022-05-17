Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

The winner of Sen. Richard Burr’s seat may end up tipping the Senate’s partisan divide

Voters in North Carolina will select the two finalists vying for Burr’s seat for the November election.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:04 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With the Senate split 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tie breaking vote for the Democrats in her role as President of the Senate.

Dr. Todd Belt of The George Washington University said that could all change if a Democrat wins Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC)’s seat, which would give Democrats control in the Senate.

“Republicans have a really tough time this election cycle because 21 of the seats that are up are ones they have to defend,” said Dr. Belt.

According to a new poll from The Hill and Emerson College, Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd is the frontrunner for Republicans.

The North Carolina congressman is in the lead with 43% over other Republican candidates.

When it comes to Democrats, Rob Schofield, the director of public policy think tank NC Policy Watch said there appears to be a front runner for the November election.

“The Democrats have already sort of anointed and unified behind a very strong, compelling candidate who has run for statewide office before,” said Schofield.

That candidate is former public defender and judge Cheri Beasley.

But, according to The Hill and Emerson College poll, in a head-to-head matchup, Budd outperforms Beasley 48% to 41%.

Despite the numbers, Schofield said nothing’s final until votes are counted.

“At this point, the pundits are saying it leans republican, but we’re a deeply purple state,” said Schofield.

When it comes to issues important to North Carolina voters, Schofield said with the state’s military ties, war and peace are important as well as abortion rights.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Hawaii driver accused of stealing woman’s purse after she pulled over to help him
Lauren Teruya won the Miss Hawaii competition Saturday night in Honolulu.
Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022
Razi Ali White
Police: Suspect in fatal attack on security guard was leaving when he turned on victim
Manuel Kuailani
Manhunt underway for 44-year-old inmate who escaped from Oahu prison
BWS officials say over the past month it has seen a decrease in water usage. But that it's...
‘Water waste’ complaints quadruple as calls for conservation continue

Latest News

With many state and county elected offices up for grabs this year, Hawaii GOP Chair Lynn...
GOP introduces candidates for 2022 election season at state convention
Hawaii's police union announced their endorsement in the race for Hawaii's Lt. Gov. position
Hawaii police officers’ union endorses former councilman in Lt. Gov. race
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
US Rep. Kai Kahele discusses run for governor, responds to recent criticism of absence from DC
Jill Tokuda alongside her family as she announced her run for Congress.
Former State Sen. Jill Tokuda announces run for Kahele’s seat in Congress
Political analysts called US Rep. Kai Kahele’s announcement Saturday that he’s launching a...
Analysts: Kai Kahele’s late entrance poised to shake up big-money governor’s race