Thief targets Lowe’s stores, walks out with $36,000 in merchandise

Casual Lowe's Thief
By Amanda Alvarado and WTVG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police are looking for a thief who has targeted Lowe’s stores in Ohio, stealing more than $36,000 worth of merchandise.

In the latest theft, the thief left with $7,300 worth of merchandise in one trip, WTVG reported.

“Copper wire, microwaves, riding lawn mower, power washer, whatever it might be, he is getting orders from someone to steal those items for whatever that return is going to be for him,” Perrysburg Township Police Detective Chris Klewer said.

A Kohl’s in the area saw a similar threat earlier this month where a pair of thieves made off with $56,000 in jewelry.

Law enforcement said they believe they are crimes of convenience because big-box stores have policies in place that discourage confrontation with suspected thefts.

“It’s very frustrating for us as law enforcement and also for front-line employees at the store that have to witness this occur and without them being able to do anything to stop them,” Klewer said.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Perrysburg Township Police Department at 419-874-3551.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

