Still no sign of ET: Congress talks UFOs and calls on military to release more details

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congress held its first hearing in a half-century on UFOs this week.

And no, there is still no government confirmation of alien life.

Testifying before a House Intelligence subcommittee, Pentagon officials did not disclose additional information from their ongoing investigation of hundreds of unexplained sightings in the sky.

The U.S. government is believed to hold additional technical information on the sightings that were not disclosed publicly.

Pentagon officials did say they had picked a director for the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAP) to coordinate data collection efforts.

A report released last year found most of the incidents analyzed remain unidentified.

Naval Intelligence Deputy Director Scott Bray said the Defense Department is having a difficulties with organizing reports on UFO. He demonstrated the challenge during the hearing by showcasing a short video taken from an F-18 military plane.

The video shows a blue sky with passing clouds. In a single frame, a small ball-like shape flies across the screen in less than a second.

“As you can see, finding UAP is harder than you may think,” Bray said, using the acronym for “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Hawaii News Now often get reports of UFO’s here in the newsroom.

In March, there were reports of objects flying over Oahu. We soon learned from the Federal Aviation Administration they were balloons operated by Raven Aerostar.

Another popular report was the sighting on Oahu’s west side, that happened back in December 2020.

