Safety improvement work to close roadways on Maui, Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two major road safety projects will impact traffic on Maui and Hawaii Island this week.

Maui

Construction of the Kihei Roundabout is set to begin, with a full closure nightly between Kaonoulu Street and Piikea Avenue. The closure begins at 9:30 p.m. and runs through 4:30 a.m.

Following the closure, one lane will be open in each direction for the entirety of construction.

Construction is expected to run through August.

In addition, the speed limit on Piilani Highway will be reduced from 40 to 35 miles per hour between Lipoa Parkway and Okolani Drive.

Officials say the moves are necessary to improve safety on the highway, which is used by motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Hawaii Island

Traffic in and out of Waipio Valley will be partially restricted this week.

Waipio Valley Road will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to noon and once again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday through Friday.

Emergency vehicles will still be allowed to use the road during the closures if needed.

The closure is part of a county project focused on developing road safety.

