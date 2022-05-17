Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Remaining residents at Wahiawa nursing center struggle to find new homes

Lolesio Iosefo is still looking for a new home.
Lolesio Iosefo is still looking for a new home.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lolesio Iosefo has been living at Wahiawa General Hospital’s long-term care facility for 10 years, after suffering a fall and debilitating neck injury.

Now the 64-year-old is trying to cope with saying goodbye to a staff that’s like family.

“Depressed. Uncomfortable. I try not to think about it,” said Iosefo. “The day that I heard the news, I heard some of the residents crying outside.”

The hospital’s Skilled Nursing, Long Term Care & Rehabilitation Center is closing, but many of its residents haven’t yet found permanent places.

About 60 residents lived in the facility, and 30 are still looking for new homes.

Glas Rivera is still looking for a home for her 86-year-old mother, Cristina Pablo.

“I was sad. I just wanted to cry. It was difficult just putting her here,” said Rivera.

Jomel Duldulao, Oahu long-term care ombudsman for the state’s Executive Office Office on Aging, said multiple agencies are trying to help with the relocations.

“Many of them don’t have families or friends,” said Duldulao.

“Just trying to be available for the residents and making sure they have some support especially during this time of need,” he added.

The small independent hospital said it had to close its nursing care facility after facing insufficient insurance reimbursements, financial hardship and rising care costs.

“This is very challenging and there are multiple elements to the challenge,” said Brian Cunningham, Wahiawa General Hospital CEO.

“We are now coordinating with multiple agencies, our ombudsman, all of our facilities on island, all the other skilled long-term care facilities,”

He says Oahu has enough beds, but the closest facility is in Pearl City.

Despite the uncertain future, Lolesio Iosefo is relying on faith to carry him to his next home.

“To tell you the truth, we are all helpless. With God’s help, it can strengthen us,” said Iosefo.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Teruya won the Miss Hawaii competition Saturday night in Honolulu.
Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Razi Ali White
After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard
HNN File / Police Cruiser
Stabbing behind Waikiki police substation leaves man seriously injured
HPD police cruiser / file image
Hawaii driver accused of stealing woman’s purse after she pulled over to help him

Latest News

HPD Officers
3-day workweek pilot seeing success in HPD push to address officers shortage
While families continue to search the shelves for formula, doctors worry some may turn to...
Medical experts offer advice for parents concerned about baby formula shortage
Airfares have increased by 25% just in the last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Ahead of summer travel boom, demand and soaring costs are pushing up airfares
BWS officials say over the past month it has seen a decrease in water usage. But that it's...
‘Water waste’ complaints quadruple as calls for conservation continue