Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As pickleball picks up in popularity in Hawaii, demand for courts grows

Pickleball is now the fastest growing sport in the country, according to data from the Sports &...
Pickleball is now the fastest growing sport in the country, according to data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Casey Lund
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:09 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pickleball is now the fastest growing sport in the country, according to data from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

Many people found the sport during the pandemic.

With that growing popularity comes a higher demand for court space across Oahu. This is despite the fact that, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Hawaii actually ranks fourth in the nation for states where pickleball courts are most prevalent per population.

Still, the number of players is growing and the demand for even more courts is there.

Currently, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation lists 163 courts at 87 parks across the island. However, the majority of those courts are not set up with permanent pickleball nets — meaning players do have to bring their own.

That also means they are competing for play time with other sports like tennis and at some parks like the tennis courts at Diamond Head.

It’s not unusual to have to get here pretty early or wait a long time to get a court.

Local players like Miliani Noble play at the dedicated pickleball courts at Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako. She says during the week, it’s not too bad, but on the weekends and in the evenings, she doesn’t really bother trying to play.

Noble says she would even support a plan to create a reservation system for the limited court space.

“Maybe it would be good because I walk here sometimes and it can be like 30 minutes and then the courts are full and you just have to sit here and wait,” Noble said. “It would be awesome if they could just do more courts.”

Recently, the City and County of Honolulu completed a court survey through the Department of Parks and Recreation.

One question asked, “which activities do you enjoy at city parks?”

More than 1,800 people responded and pickleball was chosen by 907 — or 48.5% of — respondents compared to 1,096 — or 58.5% of — respondents for tennis.

It’s clear the sport is becoming much more popular in Hawaii. So how will the city adjust priorities at public courts?

The Department of Parks and Recreation is currently digesting all of the information from that survey and will make a new draft of proposed rule changes in an effort to make everyone happy.

Time will tell if that plan will include more dedicated pickleball courts — something so many people are hoping for.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Hawaii driver accused of stealing woman’s purse after she pulled over to help him
Lauren Teruya won the Miss Hawaii competition Saturday night in Honolulu.
Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022
Razi Ali White
Police: Suspect in fatal attack on security guard was leaving when he turned on victim
Crews rescued a hiker who went missing on a Windward Oahu trail.
75-year-old rescued after getting injured on trail, camping in mountains
Manuel Kuailani
Manhunt underway for 44-year-old inmate who escaped from Oahu prison

Latest News

Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Wet weather on the way
Maui Fair.
Maui Fair is canceled for a third year in a row. That hasn’t happened since WWII
The Debrief: HPD challenged with critically low staffing as search for next chief continues
The Debrief: HPD challenged with critically low staffing as search for next chief continues
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Goodbye trades and hello humidity and pop up storms