Manhunt underway for 44-year-old inmate who escaped from Oahu prison
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are warning the public to look out for a 44-year-old man who escaped from the Waiawa Correctional Facility on Saturday.
Manuel Kuailani scaled a barbed wire fence at the facility, where he was serving time for burglary, investigators said.
Authorities said Kuailani has a tattoo with his last name on the left side of his neck.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
