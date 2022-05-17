Manhunt underway for 44-year-old inmate who escaped from Oahu prison

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are warning the public to look out for a 44-year-old man who escaped from the Waiawa Correctional Facility on Saturday.

Manuel Kuailani scaled a barbed wire fence at the facility, where he was serving time for burglary, investigators said.

Authorities said Kuailani has a tattoo with his last name on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

