HPD: Suspect in fatal attack on security guard appeared to be leaving when he turned on victim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man charged in fatal attack on a Fort Street Mall security guard appeared in court virtually Monday from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Authorities said 30-year-old Razi Ali White was arrested last Friday on second-degree murder charges.

White allegedly attacked security guard Michael Stubbs on May 3.

Stubbs’ security guard partner told police the victim called her about an uncooperative male around 5:40 p.m. Stubbs then told her to cancel a call to police because the man was leaving.

But not too long after, White allegedly struck Stubbs in the head with a metal water bottle and fled the scene. The 58-year-old victim later died on Thursday after he was removed from life support.

Police initially arrested the wrong man but security camera footage later led them to White.

White is being held on bail for $500,000.

