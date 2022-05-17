Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HPD: Suspect in fatal attack on security guard appeared to be leaving when he turned on victim

Razi Ali White
Razi Ali White(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man charged in fatal attack on a Fort Street Mall security guard appeared in court virtually Monday from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Authorities said 30-year-old Razi Ali White was arrested last Friday on second-degree murder charges.

White allegedly attacked security guard Michael Stubbs on May 3.

Stubbs’ security guard partner told police the victim called her about an uncooperative male around 5:40 p.m. Stubbs then told her to cancel a call to police because the man was leaving.

But not too long after, White allegedly struck Stubbs in the head with a metal water bottle and fled the scene. The 58-year-old victim later died on Thursday after he was removed from life support.

Police initially arrested the wrong man but security camera footage later led them to White.

White is being held on bail for $500,000.

Related Coverage:
After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard
Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Teruya won the Miss Hawaii competition Saturday night in Honolulu.
Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Razi Ali White
After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard
HNN File / Police Cruiser
Stabbing behind Waikiki police substation leaves man seriously injured
HPD police cruiser / file image
Hawaii driver accused of stealing woman’s purse after she pulled over to help him

Latest News

Free short-term training classes in health care, technology and the skilled trades are being...
Free training for high-demand jobs available at UH community colleges
Safety improvement work to close roads on Maui, Hawaii Island
Crews rescued a hiker who went missing on a Windward Oahu trail.
75-year-old rescued after getting injured on trail, camping in mountains
HPD police cruiser / file image
Hawaii driver accused of stealing woman’s purse after she pulled over to help him