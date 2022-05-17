Tributes
Free training for high-demand jobs available at UH community colleges

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Free short-term training classes in health care, technology and the skilled trades are being offered this summer at University of Hawaii Community Colleges.

Training sessions being offered this summer through the Hana Career Pathway program include:

  • Certified nurse aide in the health care sector
  • CompTIA industry certifications for IT-related jobs
  • Carpentry pre-apprenticeship
  • HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning)
  • And commercial driver license prep in the skilled trades’

The Hana Career Pathways program is designed to connect students with professional work-based opportunities.

Graduating high school seniors are encouraged to explore summer training.

“While our state continues to revitalize its economy, we must focus on educating our own residents to fill the high-demand jobs in our communities,” said UH President David Lassner.

“These fast-track trainings being offered by our UH Community Colleges are an opportunity to build a quality workforce pipeline for our local employers and to help our communities return back to work.”

For more information on the Hana Career Pathways program or to apply today, click here.

