Former Kauai Police Department clerk indicted on felony theft charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Kauai Police Department employee has been indicted on felony theft charges.

According to the attorney general, Mikalynn Hiranaka was indicted by a grand jury for alleged theft that occurred between 2017 and 2019.

Prosecutors said the alleged crimes happened during her time as a clerk in the department’s Records Division.

She was indicted on charges of computer fraud and first-degree theft. Court documents say through her actions, she allegedly stole more than $20,000 of state funds. She’s also accused of using the department’s computer networks to pull off the thefts.

“Employees of government in the State of Hawai’i, whether at the State or local level, are public servants who must be held accountable when they engage in misconduct. The Department of the Attorney General is dedicated to vigorously investigating and prosecuting such allegations to the full extent of the law,” Attorney General Shikada said.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years behind bars and fines of up to $75,000.

Hiranaka surrendered to law enforcement on May 12 and was released after posting $10,000 bond. She is set for an arraignment and plea on May 24.

