Forecast: Wet weather on the way

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:34 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing humidity and rainfall are expected with potential for localized flooding over the western half of the state by midweek.

Southeast winds will bring scattered showers and afternoon sea breezes through Tuesday.

More widespread rainfall, with embedded heavy showers, is possible over the western end of the state Tuesday night through Thursday.

Conditions should improve by the weekend.

Expect the rising trend for south shores to continue into Tuesday, then linger through the second half of the week as a similar reinforcement arrives Thursday.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through midweek, then trend up Thursday as a small, medium-period northwest swell arrives.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

