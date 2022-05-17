Tributes
Flood watch issued for Kauai ahead of approaching front

File photo of flooding in Wailua Homestead in 2014.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:47 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood watch will be in effect for the island of Kauai Wednesday for the threat of locally heavy rainfall ahead of an approaching cold front.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the flood watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Bands of showers with locally heavy rainfall are expected to form ahead of the front, which is forecast to stall just short of the Garden Isle. This will increase the chance of flooding on the island starting early Wednesday.

Rain is expected to increase on Kauai Tuesday afternoon and evening, which could saturate the ground and make flooding more possible from heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

The heavy rain may result in the closure of flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas because of elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Significant flooding could also cause damage in urban and residential areas due to rapid runoff.

Kauai residents should be prepared to take quick action if fast-rising floodwaters occur, or a flash flood warning is issued.

While a flood watch isn’t posted for the rest of the state, additional moisture brought up by southery winds ahed of the front will increase showers, especially for Oahu, which could also get some localized downpours and thunderstorms Wednesday.

This story may be updated.

