Fans invited to congratulate UH men’s volleyball team on second NCAA championship

UH Men's Volleyball sweep Long Beach State at National Championship.(ESPN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:09 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fans are invited to come out and congratulate the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team Tuesday on another NCAA championship title.

The celebrations begin at Washington Place at 10 a.m. That’s where Gov. David Ige will hold a proclamation ceremony to recognize the national champions.

They’ll then head to Honolulu Hale, where Mayor Rick Blangiardi will honor the team.

At noon, the team will head to Downtown Honolulu for the rally. They’ll start at the corner of Bishop and South King streets.

They will then take a trolley through Ala Moana Beach Park and Waikiki and back to UH-Manoa.

The ‘Bows returned home from Los Angeles last week Sunday after winning their second consecutive NCAA championship title. They swept rivals Long Beach State in three sets during their last game.

