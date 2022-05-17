The Debrief: HPD challenged with critically low staffing as search for next chief continues
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is dealing with critically low levels of staffing.
To address the challenges, they’re testing a new pilot project that changes the length of an officer’s work week and daily hours. Their goal is to get more officers on the streets in different shifts — and it appears to be working.
This comes as the search for the next chief nears its 1-year-mark. Digital Reporter Dillon Ancheta sits down with Chief Investigative Reporter Lynn Kawano to dig deeper into the issues HPD is facing.
