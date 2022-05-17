Ahead of summer travel boom, demand and soaring costs are pushing up airfares

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Airfares have increased by 25% just in the last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.

One key factor pushing up prices: Demand for travel is high.

For the first time, passengers screened at TSA checkpoints across the U.S. have risen to about 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

In April alone, prices went up nearly 20%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

The high cost of fuel and a shortage of pilots is also raising the cost of a ticket.

Jerry Agrusa, UH Travel Industry Management professor, said that if you see a decent price for a trip you need to grab it right then ― before it goes up.

“What happens is they follow your IP address,” Agrusa said. “So you go to the website, you’ll see the flight for say $400. You go back to that site, it knows you and they might raise it by 10%. Or they could raise it up to 40% because they know that you’re interested in it.”

He said it’s a good time to use miles or look into airline credit cards. You also might want to use a travel advisor.

“Travel advisors have their own resources for booking and selling airline tickets,” said Wendy Goodenow, the owner of HNL Travel Associates. “And we also use all the other sources just to compare, just to make sure that we’re not off base.”

Goodenow said there really isn’t a specific day you should buy or fly.

The best thing to do is to book your ticket early. The more seats that are filled, the higher the cost of the ticket on that plane.

“That changes, seconds by seconds,” she said. “Every seat on every plane has at least 15 to 20 prices based on the full picture.”

