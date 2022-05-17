Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ahead of summer travel boom, demand and soaring costs are pushing up airfares

Airfares have increased by 25% just in the last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.
By Samie Solina
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Airfares have increased by 25% just in the last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.

One key factor pushing up prices: Demand for travel is high.

For the first time, passengers screened at TSA checkpoints across the U.S. have risen to about 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

In April alone, prices went up nearly 20%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

The high cost of fuel and a shortage of pilots is also raising the cost of a ticket.

Jerry Agrusa, UH Travel Industry Management professor, said that if you see a decent price for a trip you need to grab it right then ― before it goes up.

“What happens is they follow your IP address,” Agrusa said. “So you go to the website, you’ll see the flight for say $400. You go back to that site, it knows you and they might raise it by 10%. Or they could raise it up to 40% because they know that you’re interested in it.”

He said it’s a good time to use miles or look into airline credit cards. You also might want to use a travel advisor.

“Travel advisors have their own resources for booking and selling airline tickets,” said Wendy Goodenow, the owner of HNL Travel Associates. “And we also use all the other sources just to compare, just to make sure that we’re not off base.”

Goodenow said there really isn’t a specific day you should buy or fly.

The best thing to do is to book your ticket early. The more seats that are filled, the higher the cost of the ticket on that plane.

“That changes, seconds by seconds,” she said. “Every seat on every plane has at least 15 to 20 prices based on the full picture.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Teruya won the Miss Hawaii competition Saturday night in Honolulu.
Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Razi Ali White
After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard
HNN File / Police Cruiser
Stabbing behind Waikiki police substation leaves man seriously injured
HPD police cruiser / file image
Hawaii driver accused of stealing woman’s purse after she pulled over to help him

Latest News

HPD Officers
3-day workweek pilot seeing success in HPD push to address officers shortage
While families continue to search the shelves for formula, doctors worry some may turn to...
Medical experts offer advice for parents concerned about baby formula shortage
Lolesio Iosefo is still looking for a new home.
Remaining residents at Wahiawa nursing center struggle to find new homes
BWS officials say over the past month it has seen a decrease in water usage. But that it's...
‘Water waste’ complaints quadruple as calls for conservation continue