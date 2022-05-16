More clouds for western islands as winds start to shift

Easterly trade winds have begun to shift from the southeast for the western islands, which has allowed for afternoon clouds to form in leeward areas, especially for Kauai and Oahu. An area of moisture pluming off Hawaii Island has also brought light showers to Oahu. Winds will become lighter and more from the south for Kauai and Oahu Monday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front is forecast to stall near the Garden Isle on Wednesday, which will bring instability and more showers, again for Kauai and Oahu, while Maui County and Hawaii Island will have light winds and afternoon showers. A drying trend is expected on Friday.

In surf, the choppy trade wind swell will decline for east shores as the trade winds diminish. A medium-period swell will boost surf for south-facing shores starting Tuesday, peaking Wednesday, with southerly winds. North and west shores will be mostly flat to start the week, with a small medium-period north swell possible Wednesday night, resulting in a slight increase in wave heights Thursday and Friday.

