Mayor recognizes Honolulu paramedics during ‘EMS Week’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi declared this week “EMS Week” in the City and County to honor and thank the professionals working in Emergency Medical Services for their outstanding service.

Honolulu EMS responds on average to some 100,000 emergency medical calls on Oahu every year.

“I continue to be impressed with our city Emergency Medical Services heroes for their tireless service and dedication to serving the public,” Blangiardi said.

Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, says the men and women dedicating their lives to helping others are grateful for the recognition.

“The city’s Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians are the front line of emergency medicine in our communities,” Ireland said. “These men and women are trained to provide life-saving medical treatment and they are so deserving of this recognition.”

If you would like to get an up close and personal account of what it was like to be a paramedic during the pandemic, click here to watch “On the Frontline: No Rest for Honolulu EMS.” The report from HNN’s Allyson Blair and photographer Jonathan Suyat was nominated for another regional Emmy award last week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.