Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Mayor recognizes Honolulu paramedics during ‘EMS Week’

(HNN File (custom credit))
By Casey Lund
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:04 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi declared this week “EMS Week” in the City and County to honor and thank the professionals working in Emergency Medical Services for their outstanding service.

Honolulu EMS responds on average to some 100,000 emergency medical calls on Oahu every year.

“I continue to be impressed with our city Emergency Medical Services heroes for their tireless service and dedication to serving the public,” Blangiardi said.

Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, says the men and women dedicating their lives to helping others are grateful for the recognition.

He went into cardiac arrest while swimming. These emergency responders saved him

“The city’s Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians are the front line of emergency medicine in our communities,” Ireland said. “These men and women are trained to provide life-saving medical treatment and they are so deserving of this recognition.”

If you would like to get an up close and personal account of what it was like to be a paramedic during the pandemic, click here to watch “On the Frontline: No Rest for Honolulu EMS.” The report from HNN’s Allyson Blair and photographer Jonathan Suyat was nominated for another regional Emmy award last week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Lauren Teruya won the Miss Hawaii competition Saturday night in Honolulu.
Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022
Razi Ali White
After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard
HNN File / Police Cruiser
Stabbing behind Waikiki police substation leaves man seriously injured
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Monday forecast
Forecast: Warm and humid conditions with more showers through the week
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (May 16, 2022)
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
It's been four months since Ocean Safety Lieutenant, Norm Skorge at The Oahu Club when went...
He went into cardiac arrest while swimming. These emergency responders saved him