Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passionate about arts education in the islands, newly crowned Miss Hawaii 2022 Lauren Teruya says she’s looking forward to raising awareness on her social impact statement “Arts for All.”

“Hawaii is one of 34 states that does not require arts education in our public school systems,” Teruya said. “Arts education makes a huge difference. Children are five times more likely to stay in school when they have access to arts education, and that’s why I think it’s so important that we get this moving.”

Teruya won the Miss Hawaii crown Saturday night at the Ala Moana Hotel. She sang and danced to a Broadway number and impressed the judges with her on-stage presence and communication.

Lauren is the sister of Miss Hawaii 2017, Kathryn Teruya, making this the first time a pair of sisters has ever held the Miss Hawaii title.

“My parents always really encouraged us to serve in our community in every capacity that we possibly could, and its something that all of my sisters — my older sisters and my younger sister, is involved in our own ways,” she said.

Through her studies, Lauren is a proud Iolani alumna who earned her B.A. Journalism and M.A. in Specialized Journalism from the University of Southern California. She also worked with several local news organizations including a previous internship at Hawaii News Now.

In recent years, the Miss America organization, along with local preliminaries, have shifted to strengthen their focus on female empowerment through education, community service and firm stances on current issues.

“It’s not about the exterior, its all about what you’re doing, what your heart is doing, what you’re giving to your community,” Teruya said.

This year marked the 75th anniversary of the Miss Hawaii organization.

She will now prepare to represent Hawaii at the Miss America competition in Connecticut in December.

