Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Investigators seek cause of blaze that destroyed 2-story Hawaii Island home

File image.
File image.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Keauu on Sunday.

The Hawaii County Fire Department estimated the damage at about $250,000.

First responders said the fire at the Hopue Road home started around 5:30 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and had already collapsed when they arrived on scene.

No one was home at the time and no other structures were affected.

The fire was extinguished around 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Teruya won the Miss Hawaii competition Saturday night in Honolulu.
Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Razi Ali White
After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard
HNN File / Police Cruiser
Stabbing behind Waikiki police substation leaves man seriously injured
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

2 elderly pedestrians seriously injured after Pearl City crash
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (May 16, 2022)
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, May 16, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, May 16, 2022