Investigators seek cause of blaze that destroyed 2-story Hawaii Island home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Keauu on Sunday.

The Hawaii County Fire Department estimated the damage at about $250,000.

First responders said the fire at the Hopue Road home started around 5:30 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and had already collapsed when they arrived on scene.

No one was home at the time and no other structures were affected.

The fire was extinguished around 7 p.m.

