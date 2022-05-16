Good Samaritan who came to aid of stalled driver becomes victim of purse snatching

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Good Samaritan who pulled over to help the driver of a stalled vehicle Sunday afternoon became the victim of a purse snatching, Honolulu police said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the Pauoa area.

Police said after the woman stopped to help the stalled driver, he then entered the woman’s car and took her purse before fleeing on foot.

Officers chased down the suspect on foot before arresting him shortly after. Police said he entered another person’s property to evade officers.

Police said the car the suspect was seen in had been stolen.

The suspect, 21-year-old Christian Concepcion, was booked on suspicion of first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and first-degree criminal trespassing.

No injuries were reported.

The purse was returned to the victim.

