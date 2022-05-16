Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Good Samaritan who came to aid of stalled driver becomes victim of purse snatching

Your top local headlines for May 16, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Good Samaritan who pulled over to help the driver of a stalled vehicle Sunday afternoon became the victim of a purse snatching, Honolulu police said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the Pauoa area.

Police said after the woman stopped to help the stalled driver, he then entered the woman’s car and took her purse before fleeing on foot.

Officers chased down the suspect on foot before arresting him shortly after. Police said he entered another person’s property to evade officers.

Police said the car the suspect was seen in had been stolen.

The suspect, 21-year-old Christian Concepcion, was booked on suspicion of first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and first-degree criminal trespassing.

No injuries were reported.

The purse was returned to the victim.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Lauren Teruya won the Miss Hawaii competition Saturday night in Honolulu.
Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022
Razi Ali White
After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard
HNN File / Police Cruiser
Stabbing behind Waikiki police substation leaves man seriously injured
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, May 16, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, May 16, 2022
Crews rescued a hiker who went missing on a Windward Oahu trail.
Crews rescue hiker who went missing on Windward Oahu trail
Oahu’s medical first responders recognized during ‘EMS Week’