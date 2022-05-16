Forecast: Warm and humid conditions with more showers through the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warm and humid conditions with increasing rainfall chances are expected through the week.

Winds will diminish and shift out of the south to southeast direction through the first half of the week. This will result in spotty afternoon showers forming over our dry leeward areas where sea breezes form.

More widespread rainfall with embedded locally heavy showers and a few storms are possible over the western end of the state Tuesday night through midweek.

The current small, medium-period south swell may provide a slight bump in surf along most south-facing shores through Monday.

A larger south swell with a similar wave period will likely arrive on Tuesday, and peak on Wednesday.

The current choppy, moderate surf along east-facing shores is expected to gradually lower through Monday.

Surf will remain nearly flat along most north- and west-facing shores through Tuesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.