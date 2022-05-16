Tributes
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers expected through Thursday

Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers expected through Thursday
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers expected through Thursday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:11 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warm and humid conditions with increasing rainfall chances are expected through the week. Winds will diminish and shift out of the south to southeast direction through the first half of the week. This will result in spotty afternoon showers forming over our dry leeward areas where sea breezes form. More widespread rainfall with embedded locally heavy showers and a few storms are possible over the western end of the state Tuesday night through midweek.

The current small, medium-period south swell may provide a slight bump in surf along most south facing shores through Monday. A larger south swell with a similar wave period will likely arrive on Tuesday, and peak on Wednesday. The current choppy, moderate surf along east facing shores is expected to gradually lower through Monday. Surf will remain nearly flat along most north and west facing shores through Tuesday.

