Crews rescue hiker who went missing on Windward Oahu trail

Your top local headlines for May 16, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders on Monday rescued a hiker who went missing on the Maunawili Trail in Windward Oahu.

The Honolulu Fire Department said a 75-year-old man got injured while hiking Sunday night and decided to camp in the mountains.

HFD received a 911 call around 6 a.m. Monday.

Over a dozen HFD personnel responded.

Crews airlifted the hiker to a nearby landing zone and transferred him to Emergency Medical Services care just before 7:30 a.m.

It’s not clear the extent of the hiker’s injuries.

This story will be updated.

