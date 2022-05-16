Crews rescue hiker who went missing on Windward Oahu trail
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders on Monday rescued a hiker who went missing on the Maunawili Trail in Windward Oahu.
The Honolulu Fire Department said a 75-year-old man got injured while hiking Sunday night and decided to camp in the mountains.
HFD received a 911 call around 6 a.m. Monday.
Over a dozen HFD personnel responded.
Crews airlifted the hiker to a nearby landing zone and transferred him to Emergency Medical Services care just before 7:30 a.m.
It’s not clear the extent of the hiker’s injuries.
This story will be updated.
