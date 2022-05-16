Crews rescue hiker who went missing on Windward Oahu trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders on Monday rescued a hiker who went missing on the Maunawili Trail in Windward Oahu.

The Honolulu Fire Department said a 75-year-old man got injured while hiking Sunday night and decided to camp in the mountains.

HFD received a 911 call around 6 a.m. Monday.

Over a dozen HFD personnel responded.

Crews airlifted the hiker to a nearby landing zone and transferred him to Emergency Medical Services care just before 7:30 a.m.

It’s not clear the extent of the hiker’s injuries.

This story will be updated.

