Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

3 found dead at senior apartment building after heat complaints

The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and...
The victims were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and 76-year-old Delores McNeely. Officials have not said how the women died.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:34 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Three women were found dead inside of a Chicago apartment building for seniors in the days after residents complained about a lack of air conditioning.

Authorities say the victims were found at James Sneider Apartments at different times during the day Saturday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. They were identified as 68-year-old Janice Reed, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osborne and 76-year-old Delores McNeely.

Officials have not said how the women died.

But Alderwoman Maria Hadden of the 49th Ward said residents had complained to her that the air conditioning wasn’t on during the hot days in the past week. She says the staff told her a city ordinance prevented them from turning on the air conditioning, but Hadden says there is no such ordinance.

“From being in those units, it’s so hot. It’s so hot in the units. These are senior residents, residents with health conditions. They should not be in these conditions,” said Hadden in a Facebook video.

The mayor’s office said the fire department was conducting a unit-by-unit check of residents, while city representatives worked to make sure the air conditioning was turned on and running properly.

“This shouldn’t have happened. Could’ve been prevented,” said Hadden on Facebook.

She vowed to work on accountability for the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WLS contributed to this story via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

Razi Ali White
After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Michael Stubbs
Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice
Authorities said detectives went out to the scene at a home on Halona Street.
Police arrest suspect following hours-long barricade situation in Kalihi
Because of this new ruling, many believe Hawaii’s law may be overturned as well.
Court ruling over 2nd amendment rights in California could impact Hawaii gun laws

Latest News

Deputies say the shooting happened after a fight broke out between at least five men.
Woman mourns brother fatally shot at Texas flea market
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday,...
Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage
It's been four months since Ocean Safety Lieutenant, Norm Skorge at The Oahu Club when went...
He went into cardiac arrest while swimming. These emergency responders saved him
Lauren Teruya won the Miss Hawaii competition Saturday night in Honolulu.
Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022