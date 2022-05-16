2 elderly pedestrians seriously injured after Pearl City crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly woman was critically injured and an elderly man is in serious condition after they were struck by a car in Pearl City on Sunday.

Authorities said the incident happened around 9 p.m. near Waiau District Park.

The 75-year-old man and 81-year-old woman were crossing in an unmarked crosswalk in Kaahumanu Street when the vehicle struck them, said officials.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

