Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2 elderly pedestrians seriously injured after Pearl City crash

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly woman was critically injured and an elderly man is in serious condition after they were struck by a car in Pearl City on Sunday.

Authorities said the incident happened around 9 p.m. near Waiau District Park.

The 75-year-old man and 81-year-old woman were crossing in an unmarked crosswalk in Kaahumanu Street when the vehicle struck them, said officials.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Teruya won the Miss Hawaii competition Saturday night in Honolulu.
Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Razi Ali White
After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard
HNN File / Police Cruiser
Stabbing behind Waikiki police substation leaves man seriously injured
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

File image.
Investigators seek cause of blaze that destroyed 2-story Hawaii Island home
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (May 16, 2022)
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, May 16, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, May 16, 2022