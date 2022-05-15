Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

VIDEO: Unresponsive baby saved by SWAT officer performing CPR

An Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer helped save a baby's life while performing CPR. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A SWAT officer in Atlanta recently saved a 4-month-old infant’s life, and it was all caught on video.

Bodycam video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the life-saving moment as Officer Robert Oden began chest compressions and leaned in several times to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The officer performed CPR on the infant for about a minute and a half, successfully gaining a pulse by the time emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

No immediate word was given on what caused the child to become unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Stubbs
Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice
Court documents show a judge recently granted the suspect supervised release for drug treatment.
Felon scheduled to spend 20 years behind bars suspected in home invasion
Authorities said detectives went out to the scene at a home on Halona Street.
Police arrest suspect following hours-long barricade situation in Kalihi
UH Manoa is now requiring masks for all three of its upcoming commencement ceremonies.
As COVID cases soar in Hawaii, mask rules return at some events
Moses Gardner
Kauai man who went missing while hiking found dead

Latest News

With school ending soon, parents line up to register for city’s Summer Fun program
With school ending soon, parents line up to register for city’s Summer Fun program
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
Gov. Hochul speaks on the deadly supermarket shooting in Buffalo.
Gov. Hochul: "It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there's such evil that lurks out there."