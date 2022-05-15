Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Stabbing behind Waikiki police substation leaves man seriously injured

HNN File / Police Cruiser
HNN File / Police Cruiser
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency Medical Services treated a man who was reportedly stabbed in Waikiki early Sunday morning.

EMS officials say the victim was a 39-year-old man. It happened right behind the Waikiki police substation around 4 a.m.

Details of what led up to the stabbing are unclear, however police initially classified the case as a second-degree assault. It’s not known if anyone was arrested.

The victim, who was stabbed multiple times, was taken to a hospital in serious condition for further treatment.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Razi Ali White
After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Michael Stubbs
Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice
Authorities said detectives went out to the scene at a home on Halona Street.
Police arrest suspect following hours-long barricade situation in Kalihi
Because of this new ruling, many believe Hawaii’s law may be overturned as well.
Court ruling over 2nd amendment rights in California could impact Hawaii gun laws

Latest News

Celebration of culture at 30th annual Filipino Fiesta
30th annual Filipino Fiesta celebrates diversity of the Philippines
First time actors
Terry Hunter reviews INBETWEEN GIRL
Razi Ali White
After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard
Hundreds march for abortion rights in Waikiki and on neighbor islands
Hundreds march for abortion rights in Hawaii as part of ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ movement