Stabbing behind Waikiki police substation leaves man seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency Medical Services treated a man who was reportedly stabbed in Waikiki early Sunday morning.

EMS officials say the victim was a 39-year-old man. It happened right behind the Waikiki police substation around 4 a.m.

Details of what led up to the stabbing are unclear, however police initially classified the case as a second-degree assault. It’s not known if anyone was arrested.

The victim, who was stabbed multiple times, was taken to a hospital in serious condition for further treatment.

