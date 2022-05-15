Hundreds march for abortion rights in Hawaii for “Bans Off Our Bodies” movement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Abortion rights rallies took place across the state as part of the nationwide “Bans Off Our Bodies” movement.

“Abortion on demand and without apology and our message is very strong. We refuse to let the Supreme Court take away a woman’s right to choose and take away the right to abortion,” said Liz Rees, Rise Up for Abortion Rights organizer.

Marchers across the country say they’re angry after a leaked draft opinion showed the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. If that happens, about half of the states are expected to ban abortion outright.

Demonstrators in Waikiki had many reasons for marching.

“One of my best friends who lives here. She got pregnant. The fetus died in utero, she was forced to carry that dead baby for nine months, because abortion was illegal,” said retired registered nurse Mary Hackney. “I’ve taken care of many, many women who chose to, for whatever reason terminate the pregnancy. ... When I graduated from high school in 1972, that was the year that Roe v. Wade became law. So, all my adult life, you know, this has been the law and I’m here to defend it.”

“Curbing a woman’s right to choose, mandating a religious perspective on even those who don’t share the same religious perspective, so that’s why I’m here protesting.” George Hudes said.

“Abortion is healthcare, and it’s a life saving procedure. And it’s ridiculous that we have to protest this after years and years of fighting,” said Kate, who chose not to give her last name.

Hundreds on the neighbor islands also marched in solidarity, including outside Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Maui, in Hilo at Wailoa Park and in Kona on Hawaii Island and at Kauai Community College on Kauai.

Abortion rights advocates say more marches will be planned in what they call a summer of rage... and run-up to November’s mid-term elections.

