Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hundreds march for abortion rights in Hawaii for “Bans Off Our Bodies” movement

Hundreds march for abortion rights in Waikiki and on neighbor islands
Hundreds march for abortion rights in Waikiki and on neighbor islands(HNN)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:45 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Abortion rights rallies took place across the state as part of the nationwide “Bans Off Our Bodies” movement.

“Abortion on demand and without apology and our message is very strong. We refuse to let the Supreme Court take away a woman’s right to choose and take away the right to abortion,” said Liz Rees, Rise Up for Abortion Rights organizer.

Marchers across the country say they’re angry after a leaked draft opinion showed the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. If that happens, about half of the states are expected to ban abortion outright.

Demonstrators in Waikiki had many reasons for marching.

“One of my best friends who lives here. She got pregnant. The fetus died in utero, she was forced to carry that dead baby for nine months, because abortion was illegal,” said retired registered nurse Mary Hackney. “I’ve taken care of many, many women who chose to, for whatever reason terminate the pregnancy. ... When I graduated from high school in 1972, that was the year that Roe v. Wade became law. So, all my adult life, you know, this has been the law and I’m here to defend it.”

“Curbing a woman’s right to choose, mandating a religious perspective on even those who don’t share the same religious perspective, so that’s why I’m here protesting.” George Hudes said.

“Abortion is healthcare, and it’s a life saving procedure. And it’s ridiculous that we have to protest this after years and years of fighting,” said Kate, who chose not to give her last name.

Hundreds on the neighbor islands also marched in solidarity, including outside Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Maui, in Hilo at Wailoa Park and in Kona on Hawaii Island and at Kauai Community College on Kauai.

Abortion rights advocates say more marches will be planned in what they call a summer of rage... and run-up to November’s mid-term elections.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Stubbs
Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice
Razi Ali White
Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard with water bottle
Authorities said detectives went out to the scene at a home on Halona Street.
Police arrest suspect following hours-long barricade situation in Kalihi
Court documents show a judge recently granted the suspect supervised release for drug treatment.
Felon scheduled to spend 20 years behind bars suspected in home invasion
More and more cost saving tiny trucks are hitting the roads.
Have you spotted those pint-sized trucks on Oahu roads? Expect to see more of them

Latest News

With many state and county elected offices up for grabs this year, Hawaii GOP Chair Lynn...
GOP introduces candidates for 2022 election season at state convention
GOP introduces candidates for 2022 election season at state convention
GOP introduces candidates for 2022 election season at state convention
With school ending soon, parents line up to register for city’s Summer Fun program
With school ending soon, parents line up to register for city’s Summer Fun program
Class of 2022
We want to help celebrate the Class of 2022! Send us photos of your grad