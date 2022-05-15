Tributes
HI NOW
9-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in apartment building

A 9-year-old was killed after being shot multiple times in an apartment. (SOURCE: WLS)
By Maher Kawash
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:54 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - Two children were shot in a Chicago apartment building early Saturday.

A 9-year-old boy was killed after being shot a number of times, and a 6-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

The scene took place in Skokie around midnight. Some residents said they heard several rounds of bullets rattling through the neighborhood.

“I thought it was firecrackers,” Joel Rolnick said. “All I heard was just a bunch of pops. Pop pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop pop pop.”

Police attempted lifesaving measures on the 9-year-old boy when they arrived at the apartment. They said he later died from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

The 6-year-old who was grazed by a bullet is recovering at a nearby hospital.

The situation was a surprise to neighbors in the area.

“Any loss of life is pretty sad, and it’s pretty uncommon for the area for something like this to unfold, just unfortunate,” Josh Gordon said.

The circumstances around the shooting are still unclear.

“This is my regular walk,” Edward Donlon said. “I think it’s terrible, you know? It’s very sad.”

With an investigation underway, the residents said they’re tired of hearing about violence.

“I mean, the problem is, it is happening so much that you start to, you know, ‘Oh, it’s another one,’” Rolnick said. “Okay, you know, but it tears at the heart. It’s horrible.”

Police haven’t made any arrests or named any suspects.

Investigators asked the public to contact the Skokie Police Department if they have any information about the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

