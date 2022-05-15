Tributes
30th annual Filipino Fiesta celebrates diversity of the Philippines

Hundreds enjoyed performances, Filipino food and cultural activities at 30th annual Filipino Fiesta
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of people enjoyed performances, food, booths and cultural activities at the 30th annual Filipino Fiesta, a festival organized by the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu and volunteers. The Fil-Com Center celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

This year’s theme was “Sama-samang Muli, Sari-saring Saya”, meaning “Together Again, Loads of Fun!” to mark the return of the in-person event after two years due to the pandemic.

Among the many performers, Farrington High School’s Fil-Am club, Tekniqlingz Dance Crew, Knights of Rizal Hawaii chapters and various cultural organizations showcased traditional and modern dances and music.

Tapsilog, Sama Sama and Palaman Purveyors were among the local Filipino-owned small businesses showcasing their products.

