We want to help celebrate the Class of 2022! Send us photos of your grad

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With graduation season underway, we want to feature students of the Class of 2022.

From working through a pandemic and other obstacles in the past year, we want to celebrate the accomplishments of these graduates in their academic career.

Got a senior you want to congratulate? Upload a photo of your grad in the portal below.

Please don’t send us professional photos, and be sure to include the senior’s name and school.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.