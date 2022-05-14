We want to help celebrate the Class of 2022! Send us photos of your grad

Tributes
Class of 2022
Class of 2022(Source: Pexels)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:15 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With graduation season underway, we want to feature students of the Class of 2022.

From working through a pandemic and other obstacles in the past year, we want to celebrate the accomplishments of these graduates in their academic career.

Got a senior you want to congratulate? Upload a photo of your grad in the portal below.

Please don’t send us professional photos, and be sure to include the senior’s name and school.

