Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US Education Department names Hawaii’s 2 Presidential Scholars

Hawaii's U.S Presidential Scholars come from Kealakehe High School and Punahou School (Image...
Hawaii's U.S Presidential Scholars come from Kealakehe High School and Punahou School (Image source: Visionary Video)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Education Department announced its two Hawaii finalists in the 58th class of U.S Presidential Scholars on Thursday.

They are:

  • Kea E. Kahoilua-Clebsch from Kealakehe High School in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
  • Sascha Pakravan from Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars comprise one young man and one young woman from each state.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
Cancellation of ‘Magnum PI’ delivers blow to Hawaii’s film production industry
Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness.
Honolulu police say wrong suspect was arrested after fatal water bottle attack
Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday”...
Tia Carrere is a ‘gravy on everything’ kind of person. And don’t skimp on the mac salad
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
The Blue Angels are taking flight across Hawaii skies.
Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies

Latest News

More and more cost saving tiny trucks are hitting the roads.
Affordable tiny trucks are hitting Hawaii’s roadways
Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
After a lengthy search, police commission names 4 finalists for HPD chief position
The University of Hawaii at Manoa has fewer participants than normal despite having three...
UH-Manoa’s in-person commencement will include grads from last 2 years
Lahaina Noon happens when the Sun is directly overhead, which means objects won’t cast shadows.
City to mark ‘Lahaina noon’ with celebration at iconic Sky Gate sculpture