US Education Department names Hawaii’s 2 Presidential Scholars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Education Department announced its two Hawaii finalists in the 58th class of U.S Presidential Scholars on Thursday.

They are:

Kea E. Kahoilua-Clebsch from Kealakehe High School in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Sascha Pakravan from Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars comprise one young man and one young woman from each state.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

