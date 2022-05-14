Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Trade winds slowing down for the weekend

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Locally breezy trade winds will decline slightly to moderate levels over the weekend, but typical conditions with light windward and mauka showers are expected. By Sunday however, some afternoon sea breezes may be possible for sheltered leeward areas as a front develops northwest of the state.

By the middle of the week, the front may stall just west of Kauai, with a chance of showers mainly for the western end of the state, especially starting Wednesday night. If the front shifts eastward just a little, heavier showers may be possible for the Garden Isle. We’ll keep tracking that for you over the next few days.

Surf will be pretty quiet for the weekend, with only a choppy trade wind swell coming in for east-facing shorelines. Waves on other shorelines will be flat to small.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
Cancellation of ‘Magnum PI’ delivers blow to Hawaii’s film production industry
Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness.
Honolulu police say wrong suspect was arrested after fatal water bottle attack
Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday”...
Tia Carrere is a ‘gravy on everything’ kind of person. And don’t skimp on the mac salad
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
The Blue Angels are taking flight across Hawaii skies.
Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected over the weekend
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected for the weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Breezy trades for now but not for long - slower winds by the weekend
Trade winds pick up Friday and then back down over the weekend
Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Trade winds will slow down later this weekend
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins