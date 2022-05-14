Trade winds slowing down for the weekend

Locally breezy trade winds will decline slightly to moderate levels over the weekend, but typical conditions with light windward and mauka showers are expected. By Sunday however, some afternoon sea breezes may be possible for sheltered leeward areas as a front develops northwest of the state.

By the middle of the week, the front may stall just west of Kauai, with a chance of showers mainly for the western end of the state, especially starting Wednesday night. If the front shifts eastward just a little, heavier showers may be possible for the Garden Isle. We’ll keep tracking that for you over the next few days.

Surf will be pretty quiet for the weekend, with only a choppy trade wind swell coming in for east-facing shorelines. Waves on other shorelines will be flat to small.

