Parents line up to register for City of Honolulu’s Summer Fun program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the school year ending, families like the Burgess ohana rely on the City of Honolulu’s Summer Fun program for low-cost childcare during the summer -- and they aren’t taking any chances.

“When we started hearing how short staffed they were we just kind of got worried that we might not be able to you know, get a spot if we waited,” said Jodie Burgess. “It wasn’t just us. We’ve got four other families with us. And so we just decided to make a full day of it. And we’ve been here since 715 when we dropped the kids off at school.”

Unlike last year and the year before you actually have to pay for Summer Fun this year you can’t sign up online because they don’t accept payments online so people here starting to line up since 7 in the morning and they’re going on through the night.

While some parents prefer the convenience of registering online, families here say you can’t replace the feeling of community...

Veteran David Yokoyama has been in this Summer Fun line four times before.

“Just come prepared bring up bring yourself a cooler, you know something to eat and drink, bring something definitely lie on because sleeping in a chair does not work, you know and other than that it’s just sit down and meet everybody and enjoy,” Yokoyama said.

A Booth District Park worker said as of now, masks are not required for the Summer Fun program. But as with anything during the pandemic, that is subject to change.

The Summer Fun program runs on weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday, June 6, through Friday, July 22, and costs just $25.

Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for Summer Fun staff. For more information on this employment opportunity visit click here.

