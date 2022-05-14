Tributes
Memorial grows for security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack

A memorial is growing at Fort Street Mall for a security guard who died after being attacked while on the job last week.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial is growing at Fort Street Mall for a security guard who died after being attacked while on the job last week.

Authorities identified the victim as Michael Stubbs, 58.

Stubbs was critically injured after being hit on the head with a stainless steel water container.

He suffered a skull fracture, which led to a brain hemmorage.

The father of four lived in McCully and worked as a security guard for five years after serving in the Army. On Thursday, his family made the difficult decision to remove him from life support.

“I’m just in a bubble, like this is not happening. This is a dream. That this happened to him,” said family member Matila Stubbs. “It’s unfortunate that somebody just walk around and start hurting people.”

Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness and is no longer a suspect in the case. That man was released and a suspect is now being sought.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Stubbs family.

If you have any information on the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

