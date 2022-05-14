Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Maui police make 3 arrests in connection with series of intentionally set brush fires

Police have announced three arrests in connection with a series of internationally set brush fires Thursday in Central Maui that closed highways.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have announced three arrests in connection with a series of internationally set brush fires Thursday in Central Maui that closed highways and forced evacuations.

Investigators said Friday afternoon that the suspects were seen at several fire locations.

The six suspicious brush fires were all set between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

They were fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, and quickly burned more than five acres.

At one point, several highways were closed as flames neared lanes.

And one of the fires briefly triggered evacuations of homes at Wailuku Country Estates.

There were no injuries reported or damage to any structures.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
Cancellation of ‘Magnum PI’ delivers blow to Hawaii’s film production industry
Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness.
Honolulu police say wrong suspect was arrested after fatal water bottle attack
Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday”...
Tia Carrere is a ‘gravy on everything’ kind of person. And don’t skimp on the mac salad
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
The Blue Angels are taking flight across Hawaii skies.
Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies

Latest News

Keith Kaneshiro
Former city prosecutor’s top assistants return to testify in public corruption probe
DOH maps show contamination plume.
State shows ‘disturbing’ contamination plume maps from Red Hill spills
His father, Don Winters said they feel they've reached a roadblock as they wait for new...
Family of Maui man who disappeared 8 months ago seeks clues ― and closure
DOH: New maps unveil water contamination plume
State shows ‘disturbing’ contamination plume maps from Red Hill spills