Maui police make 3 arrests in connection with series of intentionally set brush fires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have announced three arrests in connection with a series of internationally set brush fires Thursday in Central Maui that closed highways and forced evacuations.

Investigators said Friday afternoon that the suspects were seen at several fire locations.

The six suspicious brush fires were all set between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

They were fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, and quickly burned more than five acres.

At one point, several highways were closed as flames neared lanes.

And one of the fires briefly triggered evacuations of homes at Wailuku Country Estates.

There were no injuries reported or damage to any structures.

