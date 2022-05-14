Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at bus stop released pending investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Kalihi bus stop was released from custody pending investigation.

Authorities said the victim, a 51-year-old woman, was found dead hours after the alleged assault occurred. The circumstances of her death were not immediately made clear.

Officers arrested the 47-year-old suspect Tuesday afternoon in the University area on South King Street.

Honolulu police said the alleged attack in April was caught on surveillance video.

This story will be updated.

