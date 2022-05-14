Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at bus stop released pending investigation

File photo of a Honolulu police car.
File photo of a Honolulu police car.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Kalihi bus stop was released from custody pending investigation.

Authorities said the victim, a 51-year-old woman, was found dead hours after the alleged assault occurred. The circumstances of her death were not immediately made clear.

Officers arrested the 47-year-old suspect Tuesday afternoon in the University area on South King Street.

Honolulu police said the alleged attack in April was caught on surveillance video.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Stubbs
Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice
Court documents show a judge recently granted the suspect supervised release for drug treatment.
Felon scheduled to spend 20 years behind bars suspected in home invasion
UH Manoa is now requiring masks for all three of its upcoming commencement ceremonies.
As COVID cases soar in Hawaii, mask rules return at some events
Moses Gardner
Kauai man who went missing while hiking found dead
School tables (Generic image)
DOE: Hawaii teacher accused of ‘serious misconduct’ is cleared to return to work

Latest News

With school ending soon, parents line up to register for city’s Summer Fun program
With school ending soon, parents line up to register for city’s Summer Fun program
Class of 2022
We want to help celebrate the Class of 2022! Send us photos of your grad
Summer fun
With school ending soon, parents line up to register for city’s Summer Fun program
Michael Stubbs
Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice