Judge confirms trial date for ex-city officials connected to Kealoha corruption case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three former Honolulu officials indicted for conspiring to pay off former HPD Chief Louis Kealoha will face a jury this fall.

The three are:

Former city Managing Director Roy Amemiya;

Ex-Honolulu Police Commissioner Max Sword;

And former Corporation Counsel Donna Leong

They are accused of circumventing the City Council in 2017 to pay Kealoha $250,000 while he was under federal investigation for corruption.

All three pleaded “not guilty” to the charges in January.

Their bench trial request was declined in district court on Thursday.

Trial is now set for October.

