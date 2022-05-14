Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Judge confirms trial date for ex-city officials connected to Kealoha corruption case

Grand jury sets trial date for 3 ex-city officials in connection with Kealoha corruption case
Grand jury sets trial date for 3 ex-city officials in connection with Kealoha corruption case(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three former Honolulu officials indicted for conspiring to pay off former HPD Chief Louis Kealoha will face a jury this fall.

The three are:

  • Former city Managing Director Roy Amemiya;
  • Ex-Honolulu Police Commissioner Max Sword;
  • And former Corporation Counsel Donna Leong

They are accused of circumventing the City Council in 2017 to pay Kealoha $250,000 while he was under federal investigation for corruption.

All three pleaded “not guilty” to the charges in January.

Their bench trial request was declined in district court on Thursday.

Trial is now set for October.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
Cancellation of ‘Magnum PI’ delivers blow to Hawaii’s film production industry
Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness.
Honolulu police say wrong suspect was arrested after fatal water bottle attack
Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday”...
Tia Carrere is a ‘gravy on everything’ kind of person. And don’t skimp on the mac salad
UH Manoa is now requiring masks for all three of its upcoming commencement ceremonies.
As COVID cases soar in Hawaii, mask rules return at some events
Firefighters built a makeshift kitchen at Pohakuloa.
Despite renovated quarters, federal firefighters on Hawaii Island say they’re living in Quonset huts

Latest News

Keith Kaneshiro
Former city prosecutor’s top assistants return to testify in public corruption probe
Authorities identified the victim as Michael Stubbs, 58.
Memorial grows for security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack
In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
State shows ‘disturbing’ fuel contamination plume maps from Red Hill spills
Court documents show a judge recently granted the suspect supervised release for drug treatment.
Felon scheduled to spend 20 years behind bars suspected in home invasion