Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard with water bottle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a suspect accused of fatally beating a security guard at Fort Street Mall last week has been arrested.

Authorities said Razi Ali White was arrested Friday night under a warrant for second-degree murder.

Officials said the 30-year-old allegedly hit security guard Michael Stubbs on the head with a metal water container and ran off. The blow fractured Stubbs’ skull, which led to a brain hemorrhage.

The 58-year-old victim later died on Thursday after his family made the difficult decision to remove him from life support.

Officials said White had multiple warrants on him, including second-degree criminal property damage and theft in the fourth degree. HPD said his probation has been revoked.

Police had previously arrested another man at the scene of the crime, but now say he was misidentified by a witness. That person was released from custody and is no longer a suspect in this case.

White’s bail has been set at $500,000.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.