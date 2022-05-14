Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HPD: Suspect in custody following hours-long barricade situation in Kalihi

Authorities said detectives went out to the scene at a home on Halona Street.
Authorities said detectives went out to the scene at a home on Halona Street.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said that a suspect has surrendered and is in custody following an hours-long barricade situation Friday night in Kalihi.

Authorities said detectives went out to the scene at a home on Halona Street. HPD said a suspect in the home has a possible handgun.

As the investigation unfolded, police closed the roadway heading westbound near Kohou Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Officials are redirecting cars and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
Cancellation of ‘Magnum PI’ delivers blow to Hawaii’s film production industry
Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness.
Honolulu police say wrong suspect was arrested after fatal water bottle attack
Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday”...
Tia Carrere is a ‘gravy on everything’ kind of person. And don’t skimp on the mac salad
UH Manoa is now requiring masks for all three of its upcoming commencement ceremonies.
As COVID cases soar in Hawaii, mask rules return at some events
Moses Gardner
Kauai man who went missing while hiking found dead

Latest News

Authorities identified the victim as Michael Stubbs, 58.
Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice
Because of this new ruling, many believe Hawaii’s law may be overturned as well.
Court ruling over 2nd amendment rights in California could impact Hawaii gun laws
Kalani Kakes
Baker with Hawaii ties showcases desserts with island-flare on a national stage
Grand jury sets trial date for 3 ex-city officials in connection with Kealoha corruption case
Judge confirms trial date for ex-city officials connected to Kealoha corruption case