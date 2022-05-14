HPD: Suspect in custody following hours-long barricade situation in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said that a suspect has surrendered and is in custody following an hours-long barricade situation Friday night in Kalihi.

Authorities said detectives went out to the scene at a home on Halona Street. HPD said a suspect in the home has a possible handgun.

As the investigation unfolded, police closed the roadway heading westbound near Kohou Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Officials are redirecting cars and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

