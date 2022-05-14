Tributes
Grand jury indicts man accused of attacking 2 women in Kakaako

Honolulu police said 28-year-old Jesse Nielsen allegedly attacked an elderly woman Monday night...
Honolulu police said 28-year-old Jesse Nielsen allegedly attacked an elderly woman Monday night and gagged her with a scarf to muffle her screams.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted a man for first-degree attempted sex assault after he allegedly attacked two women in Kakaako.

Honolulu police said 28-year-old Jesse Nielsen allegedly attacked an elderly woman Monday night and gagged her with a scarf to muffle her screams.

Earlier in the night, investigators said Nielsen forced another woman’s head in a toilet when she refused his sexual advances.

Nielsen is also charged with second-degree assault and promoting a dangerous drug.

He remains behind bars on just over $200,000 bail.

