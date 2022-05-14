Felon scheduled to spend 20 years behind bars suspected in home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of holding an elderly man at gunpoint inside his Pauoa home on Thursday was already scheduled to serve 20 years in prison.

Court documents show a judge recently granted the suspect supervised release for drug treatment.

Reyn Logston was supposed to have been at a court-ordered drug treatment program at Habilitat after he admitted to brutally beating a man and throwing him into the trunk of his car in 2020.

But records show he disappeared from the treatment facility last week.

About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Logston and at least one other suspect allegedly broke into a home in the 1900 block of Pacific Heights Road and held an 88-year-old man at gunpoint while they tried unsuccessfully to crack into a safe. A few hours later, police caught Logston in Waipahu.

He was arrested on a $500,000 warrant.

According to court records, that warrant is related to the carjacking and kidnapping case back in 2020.

Records show the victim was loading groceries into his car at the Kapolei Foodland when Logston and another suspect forced him in the trunk.

The victim managed to escape the vehicle as the suspect was driving.

“There have been a number of serious crimes that we really have to pay attention to. We’re really disturbed by that,” said city Prosecutor Steve Alm, whose office has a Career Criminals Unit.

That six-person team works specifically on cases involving repeat offenders.

He says those convicted of violent crimes shouldn’t get a slap on the wrist. “I’ve always believed the violent and the dangerous, the ones that won’t stop stealing, need to be sent to prison,” Alm said.

Records show Logston’s criminal history dates back nearly a decade and includes felony burglary and theft convictions as well as probation violations.

In February, a judge granted the 27-year-old supervised release to a drug treatment program following his guilty plea in the carjacking case.

Court documents show he left the program without permission a week ago.

Logston was scheduled to be sentenced in carjacking case next week.

In his plea bargain he agreed to a 20-year sentence. Now that sentencing is being postponed as prosecutors decide on charges for this week’s home invasion.

