Family of Maui man who disappeared 8 months ago seeks clues ― and closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been eight long months for loved ones of Maui man who went missing just a few days after losing his job last September.

His family is seeking clues and closure.

The family of 51-year-old Kevin Winters lives in Michigan. His father, Don Winters, said they feel they’ve reached a roadblock as they wait for new information from Maui Police.

“It’s been a dead end, just plain dead end and that’s hard on us,” said Don Winters.

“You know, I’m 81, she’s 76 it would be nice to know something.”

Winters’ mom, Maxine said she spoke with her son almost every night.

“And I go now to bed at night, and I want to talk to him,” said Maxine Winters. “And I call his number and he doesn’t answer and it’s just so frustrating.”

“You know, where is he?”

The last time she spoke to him was Sept. 2, 2021.

Kevin Winters was last seen on surveillance video depositing money at the First Hawaiian Bank ATM in Kahana that day and the following one.

Family described him as friendly and free-spirited and said he lost his job of 14 years at a North Shore Hostel where he lived and was forced to move out on Sept. 1.

His sister, Karen Hopp, flew to Maui in November with hopes of finding him.

“I’ve been where he was last seen at the ATM and it’s like, no, that’s a very populated [area], he didn’t just fall asleep on a bench and pass away from COVID or something,” said Hopp.

“It’s like that’s very heavy populated and like the ping of that phone in that area.”

Hopp said they have given clues they have found to Maui Police Department, but didn’t get a response. Maui Police said Kevin’s case remains active and there haven’t been any new leads.

In addition, they say there is no evidence of foul play.

But loved ones suspect Kevin Winters was killed.

“Based on everything that we’ve been talking to people in figuring out, there’s just way too many red flags,” said Hopp. “And we just want a proper investigation, he deserves that.”

“I want his body back,” said Maxine Winters.

Maui police said Kevin Winters is among 45 missing persons cases under their jurisdiction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maui Police Department’s non-emergency line, (808) 244-6400.

