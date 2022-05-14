Tributes
UH-Manoa’s in-person commencement will include grads from last 2 years

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has fewer participants than normal despite having three...
By Tori Dejournett
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Except for the masks, this year’s UH-Manoa’s graduation ceremonies will look almost normal. But they will be anything but.

The events Friday and Saturday will include this year’s grads plus graduates from the last two years who couldn’t gather because of COVID.

But even with the additional students from past years, UH says there will be fewer participants this year than typical spring ceremonies.

About 1,800 students have signed up to walk for graduation, spokesman Dan Meisenzahl said.

“With the celebration of the three classes, turnout for these ceremonies is actually not as large as we expected,” he said. Pre-pandemic, approximately 2,200 graduates participated during the spring term.

UH student Giselle Berrious will be graduating this weekend alongside her fellow classmates.

”I am very fortunate to be able to have a graduation ceremony and to have been resilient enough to push through my academics during the pandemic,” she said.

Berrious will be graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and Rehabilitation Science. She attributes her successes at UH-Manoa to her family, her professors, and her friends.

”I am super excited to be able to have my parents see me graduate and to show them that all of my hard work paid off in the end,” she said.

Officials didn’t say how many grads at this weekend’s events are from previous classes.

Taylor Donohue, a 2021 graduate, said she won’t be walking this year but she’ll be at graduation to celebrate a friend. “I have already had my celebration,” she said.

“It wasn’t ideal the way they allowed us to celebrate but my family came down for it, and it was special in it’s own way,” she said.

As COVID cases rise, masks are now required at this year’s commencement ceremonies.

As COVID cases soar in Hawaii, mask rules return at some events

For a list of Hawaii commencement ceremonies, click here.

