Court ruling over 2nd amendment rights in California could impact Hawaii gun laws

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A court ruling on a California gun law could lead to a legal challenge of Hawaii’s laws.

A U.S. Appeals Court states California’s law that bans the sale of semi-automatic weapons to adults under the age of 21 violates the right to bear arms.

Hawaii’s law is even more stringent as it requires people to be at least 21 years old in order to purchase any type of firearm.

“Our gun protection legislation has been very successful. We’re in the top five every year in terms of gun violence, and in many years we’re number one,” said Judiciary Chair, Sen. Karl Rhoads. “So the gun protection legislation is an important part of that. But yeah, you hate to see the edges of it eroded.”

Because of this new ruling, many believe Hawaii’s law may be overturned as well.

“Now this is an adult, you’re talking about banning. You’re talking about someone that can go in the military and carry firearms in the military,” said Mark Redeker, owner of Maui Ammo and Gun Supply.

If the ruling stands, anyone 18 and older will be able to buy semi-automatic weapons in California.

Many expect Hawaii will follow.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.