Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Court ruling over 2nd amendment rights in California could impact Hawaii gun laws

Because of this new ruling, many believe Hawaii’s law may be overturned as well.
Because of this new ruling, many believe Hawaii’s law may be overturned as well.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:06 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A court ruling on a California gun law could lead to a legal challenge of Hawaii’s laws.

A U.S. Appeals Court states California’s law that bans the sale of semi-automatic weapons to adults under the age of 21 violates the right to bear arms.

Hawaii’s law is even more stringent as it requires people to be at least 21 years old in order to purchase any type of firearm.

“Our gun protection legislation has been very successful. We’re in the top five every year in terms of gun violence, and in many years we’re number one,” said Judiciary Chair, Sen. Karl Rhoads. “So the gun protection legislation is an important part of that. But yeah, you hate to see the edges of it eroded.”

Because of this new ruling, many believe Hawaii’s law may be overturned as well.

“Now this is an adult, you’re talking about banning. You’re talking about someone that can go in the military and carry firearms in the military,” said Mark Redeker, owner of Maui Ammo and Gun Supply.

If the ruling stands, anyone 18 and older will be able to buy semi-automatic weapons in California.

Many expect Hawaii will follow.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
Cancellation of ‘Magnum PI’ delivers blow to Hawaii’s film production industry
Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness.
Honolulu police say wrong suspect was arrested after fatal water bottle attack
Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday”...
Tia Carrere is a ‘gravy on everything’ kind of person. And don’t skimp on the mac salad
UH Manoa is now requiring masks for all three of its upcoming commencement ceremonies.
As COVID cases soar in Hawaii, mask rules return at some events
Firefighters built a makeshift kitchen at Pohakuloa.
Despite renovated quarters, federal firefighters on Hawaii Island say they’re living in Quonset huts

Latest News

Kalani Kakes
Baker with Hawaii ties showcases desserts with island-flare on a national stage
Grand jury sets trial date for 3 ex-city officials in connection with Kealoha corruption case
Judge confirms trial date for ex-city officials connected to Kealoha corruption case
Keith Kaneshiro
Former city prosecutor’s top assistants return to testify in public corruption probe
Authorities identified the victim as Michael Stubbs, 58.
Memorial grows for security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack