City expands free COVID testing for Oahu residents as case counts rise

With the continued demand for free community testing, the city is expanding its free COVID-19...
With the continued demand for free community testing, the city is expanding its free COVID-19 testing for all Oahu residents.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid rising COVID cases and demand for free testing, the city is expanding options for Oahu residents.

Beginning May 22, the mobile testing lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be open every day of the week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lab was previously closed on Sundays.

Free testing will also be available for Oahu residents at Honolulu Hale on Fridays and at Kapolei Hale on Wednesdays. Beginning the week of May 23, testing at both locations will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who want a test must pre-register on the city’s Lumisight website and get a QR code.

The state Department of Health reported 5,768 new coronavirus infections statewide and six additional deaths over the previous week.

Health officials warn Hawaii could be heading into another COVID surge as infections and hospitalizations rise for a seventh straight week.

Read More: Experts urge vigilance as Hawaii appears on track for another COVID surge

To find a COVID-19 testing site on Oahu near you, click here.

