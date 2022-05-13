Tributes
Years after fatal fire, Red Cross to install smoke alarms in Marco Polo condo

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The American Red Cross installed smoke alarms at the Marco Polo Condominiums on Thursday as part of their national Sound the Alarm campaign.

In 2017, Marco Polo suffered a tragic fire resulting in four fatalities and over a dozen injuries.

The Red Cross will be testing and installing roughly 90-100 alarms in 30 units in the building, including the ones directly impacted by the fire.

“These installations are an invaluable service to the community,” says Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the American Red Cross – Pacific Islands Region.

“If even one life is saved by providing the resources and education needed to be prepared, then our work is a success.”

For the first time in almost three years, teams of volunteers will visit homes, checking and installing smoke alarms as well as sharing home fire safety information, said Red Cross.

They encourage families to develop a disaster plan in case of emergencies.

To learn how to create a family disaster plan, click here.

