UH Manoa requires masks at graduation ceremonies amid rise in COVID cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid rising COVID cases, the University of Hawaii at Manoa announced Thursday that masks will be required at commencement ceremonies over the weekend.

The university said the decision to mask-up was made in hopes of keeping everyone at the ceremonies safe.

Three indoor graduation ceremonies will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center — one on Friday and two on Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

UH said the only time masks will be allowed to be removed is when the graduating student poses for the on-stage photo when receiving their diploma.

Officials also encourage people to wear masks during lei giving outdoors.

Meanwhile, state health officials and experts from the UH medical community added that preventive measures should be followed to limit the current rise in cases.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.