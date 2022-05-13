Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

UH Manoa requires masks at graduation ceremonies amid rise in COVID cases

The university said the decision to mask-up was made in hopes of keeping everyone at the...
The university said the decision to mask-up was made in hopes of keeping everyone at the ceremonies safe.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid rising COVID cases, the University of Hawaii at Manoa announced Thursday that masks will be required at commencement ceremonies over the weekend.

The university said the decision to mask-up was made in hopes of keeping everyone at the ceremonies safe.

Three indoor graduation ceremonies will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center — one on Friday and two on Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

UH said the only time masks will be allowed to be removed is when the graduating student poses for the on-stage photo when receiving their diploma.

Officials also encourage people to wear masks during lei giving outdoors.

Meanwhile, state health officials and experts from the UH medical community added that preventive measures should be followed to limit the current rise in cases.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police / File image
Suspect arrested for sexually assaulting woman at bus stop
CVS says it will administer COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs stores across Hawaii.
Longs Drugs to close second Oahu location in just 2 months
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
The Blue Angels are taking flight across Hawaii skies.
Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies
Graduation posters are displayed infront of Radford.
Experts urge vigilance as Hawaii appears on track for another COVID surge

Latest News

The first pumps expected to be back up and running are located at the Kalihi Pumping Station.
BWS scrambles to get wells online in hopes of avoiding mandatory restrictions
HPD Chief Finalists
After a lengthy search, police commission names 4 finalists for HPD chief position
Firefighters built a makeshift kitchen at Pohakuloa.
Despite renovated quarters, federal firefighters on Hawaii Island say they’re living in Quonset huts
Christian Grado
Judge defers sentence for man behind ‘email bomb’ attack on HPD’s network
After a lengthy search, police commission names 4 finalists for HPD chief position
After a lengthy search, police commission names 4 finalists for HPD chief position