Suspect wanted on 7 arrest warrants totaling $350,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a 52-year-old man wanted for second-degree assault.

Tyrone Stewart, Jr. has seven warrants out for his arrest and 19 prior convictions, according to police.

The warrants add up to $350,000.

Tyrone Stewart, Jr. (Honolulu Police Department)

Stewart is described as about 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds. He’s known to frequent the Waianae area.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

