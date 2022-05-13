Suspect wanted on 7 arrest warrants totaling $350,000
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a 52-year-old man wanted for second-degree assault.
Tyrone Stewart, Jr. has seven warrants out for his arrest and 19 prior convictions, according to police.
The warrants add up to $350,000.
Stewart is described as about 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds. He’s known to frequent the Waianae area.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.