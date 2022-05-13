Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish

Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly...
Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly 2-pound redbreast sunfish.(Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:42 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An angler in Georgia is setting records in the state and possibly the world with his latest catch.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish that came in as over 11 inches long and weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces.

Georgia officials said that Roberts hooked the fish on May 7 in the Satilla River near Folkston.

Native sunfish species in the Satilla River benefit from an ongoing control program that helps reduce the number of invasive flathead catfish in the area, according to the wildlife resources division.

State officials report Lester’s catch is pending a world-record tie and replaces Georgia’s previous record set back in 1998 for a fish that weighed 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
‘Deeply saddened’: Cancellation of ‘Magnum PI’ could deliver blow to Hawaii’s film industry
The group Occupied Forces Hawaii Army says its nonviolent. But the feds say one of its...
Feds link man accused of threatening Hawaii leaders to paramilitary sovereignty group
The Blue Angels are taking flight across Hawaii skies.
Blue Angels set to take flight across Hawaii skies
Police arrested a man at the scene, but they now say he was misidentified by a witness.
HPD: Wrong suspect arrested after security guard dies following water bottle attack
Graduation posters are displayed infront of Radford.
Experts urge vigilance as Hawaii appears on track for another COVID surge

Latest News

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded...
Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road
Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden urges local leaders to boost public safety spending
A baby giraffe, born with a disorder that caused her legs to bend the wrong way, was saved by...
Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic